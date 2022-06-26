Your Life
Two men shot, killed in attempted home invasion in west Phoenix, police say

Two men are dead after police say they tried to break into a home in west Phoenix on Saturday,...
Two men are dead after police say they tried to break into a home in west Phoenix on Saturday, June 25, 2022.(Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 5:51 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say two alleged home invasion suspects are dead after being shot in front of a home in west Phoenix early Saturday morning.

It happened near 27th Avenue and McDowell around 7:45 a.m. Officers showed up to find the men lying on the ground. Police say the two men were taken to the hospital and later died. Their names have not been released.

Witnesses initially told police that the “shooter” was inside the home, but detectives say the three people detained gave self-defense statements that the two men were trying to break into the house.

Police say those three people were later released. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office will now determine whether they will face charges.

