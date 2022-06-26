Two men shot, killed in attempted home invasion in west Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say two alleged home invasion suspects are dead after being shot in front of a home in west Phoenix early Saturday morning.

It happened near 27th Avenue and McDowell around 7:45 a.m. Officers showed up to find the men lying on the ground. Police say the two men were taken to the hospital and later died. Their names have not been released.

Witnesses initially told police that the “shooter” was inside the home, but detectives say the three people detained gave self-defense statements that the two men were trying to break into the house.

Police say those three people were later released. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office will now determine whether they will face charges.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.