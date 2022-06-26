Possible active monsoon night ahead for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunday evening looks to be fairly active as far as thunderstorms are concerned. Numerous outflow boundaries from nearby storms are coming together around metro Phoenix and could result in strong thunderstorms developing fairly rapidly. Already we’ve had a few severe thunder warnings on storms close to the Valley but nothing has officially arrived, as of this update, in metro Phoenix.

Our best weather models suggest is we get heavy thunderstorms, most of them will be in the west Valley Sunday night into Monday morning. While we’re still not looking at a widespread outbreak, a fair amount of areas could get measurable rain as the night continues.

So if a storm develops near you, expect brief, heavy rain, gusty winds, and a good deal of lightning. These isolated storms could be dangerous for short periods of time. As we look ahead into next week, we believe our next best chance for thunderstorms will be on Thursday.

