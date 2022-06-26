Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Possible active monsoon night ahead for metro Phoenix

7-Day Forecast for Sunday, June 26
7-Day Forecast for Sunday, June 26(Arizona's Family)
By Royal Norman
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 4:47 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunday evening looks to be fairly active as far as thunderstorms are concerned. Numerous outflow boundaries from nearby storms are coming together around metro Phoenix and could result in strong thunderstorms developing fairly rapidly. Already we’ve had a few severe thunder warnings on storms close to the Valley but nothing has officially arrived, as of this update, in metro Phoenix.

Our best weather models suggest is we get heavy thunderstorms, most of them will be in the west Valley Sunday night into Monday morning. While we’re still not looking at a widespread outbreak, a fair amount of areas could get measurable rain as the night continues.

So if a storm develops near you, expect brief, heavy rain, gusty winds, and a good deal of lightning. These isolated storms could be dangerous for short periods of time. As we look ahead into next week, we believe our next best chance for thunderstorms will be on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

More storms expected today, mugginess through Sunday night
Standin' on the Corner Park in Winslow, Arizona
Arizona is the #3 state with the most historic sites at risk of flooding
7-Day Forecast for Sunday, June 26
More storms in the forecast for Phoenix
An Arizona's Family viewer sent these to us near Leroux and DuPont Roads by NAU.
Monsoon storms causing flash flooding in Flagstaff