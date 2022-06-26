More storms in the forecast for Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A nice morning with temperatures in the mid 80′s, it’s a bit muggy and the moisture is fuel for thunderstorms.

Sunday evening and overnight look like it will bring another chance to see some storms in the area. We have about a 40% shot to see storms develop Sunday evening. Some could even linger into Monday morning and impact commuters.

Tuesday and Wednesday will also hold storm chances around 20%, with the mountains favored for storm development. Temps will stay in the low 100s as we wrap up the weekend and start a new work week. The good news is no 110′s in the forecast

We should avoid record heat, which was a big deal 32 years ago in Phoenix on this day. On June 26th, Phoenix broke the all time record for the hottest day ever recorded in the city. We hit a blazing hot 122 degrees that day!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.