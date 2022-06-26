Monsoon storms causing flash flooding in Flagstaff, over 1,000 without power

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Heavy monsoon rain is causing flash flooding in Flagstaff. The storms started Sunday around 1:30 p.m. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning that is in effect until 5:15 p.m. Downtown streets are closed and there is flooding along Milton Road and Route 66.

One viewer took a photo of the flooding near Leroux and DuPont roads. The water was seen halfway up the tires of the cars parked on the street. APS reports more than 1,100 outages in the city of Flagstaff and along north U.S. 180. Click here for APS’s updated outage map.

This Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 5:15 PM MST. #azwx pic.twitter.com/DCcsuF8oIb — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) June 26, 2022

Here’s a slide show of photos shared with us from viewers in the area:

Other flash-flood warnings in the surrounding area are as follows:

Coconino County until 4:30 p.m.

Pipeline Fire scar areas until 4:30 p.m.

Show Low area until 5:15 p.m.

Wilhoit, Skull Valley, Kirkland until 5:45 p.m.

The Flash Flood Warning for the Pipeline Fire scar is now in effect until 4:30 PM MST. This includes portions of Pine Mountain Estates, Timberline, Wupatki Trails, and Fernwood. #azwx pic.twitter.com/LjdbyRv4Gn — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) June 26, 2022

Flash Flood Warning including Wilhoit AZ, Skull Valley AZ and Kirkland AZ until 5:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/Tjtdurl6xM — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) June 26, 2022

