Man accused of stabbing neighbors in Sunnyslope neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is in jail after allegedly stabbing a couple after an argument in a Sunnyslope apartment complex Saturday morning.

Phoenix police were called out to a stabbing at an apartment complex near 12th Avenue and Mountain View Road around 11:30 a.m. Officers arrived and found a man and a woman who had been stabbed several times. They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and are reportedly still in serious condition as of Sunday morning.

Investigators say the argument began after the couple complained about the suspect banging on their wall. Detectives say the suspect, identified only as a man in his early 60s, was arrested after initially refusing to leave his apartment. Police say the man is facing several felony charges. A booking photo nor his name was immediately released.

