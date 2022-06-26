First Alert Weather: Monsoon storms head into metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Monsoon storms are on their way toward the Phoenix metro area and could bring winds and heavy rain. Sunday evening and overnight we have around a 40% chance of seeing storms develop Sunday evening. Heavy winds up to 40 miles per hour, rain, blowing dust, and lightning could be on their way.

The National Weather Service Phoenix has placed Phoenix, Glendale, and Avondale under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m. Winds up to 55 miles per hour are expected.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Phoenix AZ, Glendale AZ and Avondale AZ until 5:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/TWqT3DdJjs — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) June 26, 2022

Apache Junction and Queen Valley are now under a flash flood warning until 8:00 p.m.

Rain's coming down in the Apache Junction area.



If you have to be out in a storm, please do not drive through flooded washes or speed on wet pavement.#azwx #aztraffic #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/oHbiqjaY0T — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 26, 2022

Flash Flood Warning including Apache Junction AZ and Queen Valley AZ until 8:00 PM MST pic.twitter.com/dHKuZAzzO1 — @NWSFlashFlood (@NWSFlashFlood) June 26, 2022

Monsoon storms possible for the Valley tonight. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/5lcVfRkXG8 — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) June 26, 2022

This should be interesting. Two strong outflows about to converge in south central Phoenix and a third out flow is joining the party from the northwest. Potential for some big storms to pop. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/xWdOpDQaZU — Royal Norman (@royalnorman) June 26, 2022

