First Alert Weather: Monsoon storms head into metro Phoenix
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 4:12 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Monsoon storms are on their way toward the Phoenix metro area and could bring winds and heavy rain. Sunday evening and overnight we have around a 40% chance of seeing storms develop Sunday evening. Heavy winds up to 40 miles per hour, rain, blowing dust, and lightning could be on their way.
The National Weather Service Phoenix has placed Phoenix, Glendale, and Avondale under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m. Winds up to 55 miles per hour are expected.
Apache Junction and Queen Valley are now under a flash flood warning until 8:00 p.m.
