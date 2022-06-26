1 dead, 3 children hurt after wrong-way crash on US 60 in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 70-year-old man is dead and four others were rushed to the hospital after a wrong-way crash on U.S. 60 near Jomax Road in Surprise late Saturday night

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes just before midnight when he hit a Toyota Sequoia head-on. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, the man driving the SUV along with three children under the age of 15 were all taken to a hospital for serious injuries but are expected to be okay, officials said.

Investigators are trying to learn what led up to the crash. The names of those injured have not been released.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.