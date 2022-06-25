Your Life
Protestors expected at Arizona State Capitol for a second day

Workers were out Saturday morning and afternoon putting up fences around major landmark buildings.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:55 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Protestors are expected to gather for a second day at the Arizona State Capitol following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade.

Workers were out Saturday morning and afternoon putting up fences around major landmark buildings. On Friday night, protestors reportedly vandalized several memorials in the capitol complex area. Arizona Department of Public Safety deployed tear gas amongst the protestors when they tried to force entry into the Senate Building. No arrests were made, according to DPS.

