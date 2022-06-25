Protestors expected at Arizona State Capitol for a second day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Protestors are expected to gather for a second day at the Arizona State Capitol following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade.

Workers were out Saturday morning and afternoon putting up fences around major landmark buildings. On Friday night, protestors reportedly vandalized several memorials in the capitol complex area. Arizona Department of Public Safety deployed tear gas amongst the protestors when they tried to force entry into the Senate Building. No arrests were made, according to DPS.

A drone flys over the capitol as a Bans Off Our Bodies protest is planned this evening downtown at 7 pm. The first protesters beginning to show up on the capitol lawn #azfamily pic.twitter.com/k4OszKlVBI — Elliott Polakoff (@ElliottPolakoff) June 26, 2022

Fencing is now up around the state Capitol in #Phoenix Workers were out there this afternoon putting it up @azfamily pic.twitter.com/sd7TvsWZwA — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) June 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.