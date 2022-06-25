Police investigating officer-involved shooting in east Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are on the scene of a shooting that involved officers in Mesa. It happened in the area of 81st Street and University Drive. Officers haven’t released any information about what led up to the shooting or if any officers were hurt. Investigators are asking people to avoid the area.

This is the 30th officer-involved shooting in the Phoenix area and the 48th overall in the state in 2022.

