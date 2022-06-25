One-year-old boy dies after near-drowning in bathtub in El Mirage on June 16

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say the 1-year-old boy who nearly drowned in a bathtub in El Mirage on Thursday night, June 16, is dead.

Babysitter Cynthia Gaddy, 49, was arrested on charges of child neglect after reportedly leaving two children alone in the bathtub with the water running. She told police she left the bathroom to “attend to a smelly diaper nearby”. While she was gone, she said she heard a timer go off in the kitchen for something she was baking. When Gaddy came back to the bathroom, she reportedly found the tub overflowing and the boy face down in the water. The other two children she was watching at the time were okay.

Officers say Gaddy tried to help the baby while calling 911. The child was resuscitated by first responders and taken to a hospital and then was flown to another hospital in extremely critical condition. He died on Friday night, June 24.

El Mirage police say that they are working with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to investigate. There are no further details available at this time.

