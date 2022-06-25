Thousands protest at Arizona Capitol over Roe v. Wade decision

Warning: The Livestream may contain profanities. Viewer discretion is advised.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Thousands of people are demonstrating at the Arizona Capitol over the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision. The rally started at 7 p.m. on Friday. The protesters then started a march around the Capitol grounds. Many of them held up signs saying “My body, my choice,” and “Bans off our bodies.”

