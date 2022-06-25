Your Life
How to save money on your electric bill this summer

There are simple things you can do around the house to save money on your electric bill.
By Gary Harper
Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As we head into the year’s hottest months, it’s little comfort to learn that 13% of a home’s energy costs are for cooling. To take some heat off your electric bill, adjust your thermostat settings. It’s one of the simplest and most significant things you can do to keep your energy bills under control. Even better is a programmable thermostat. “A programmable or smart thermostat can actually lower cooling and heating bills by as much as 10% a year,” Dan Wroclawski of Consumer Reports said. “Most smart thermostats use Wi-Fi and allow you to control your central air and heat with your smartphone.”

Some even learn your routine, like when you’re home and when you’re away, along with your temperature preferences to customize your cooling and heating schedule. Consumer Reports recommends the Honeywell Home T9 Thermostat. It includes a sensor to measure temperature and humidity. Other simple changes around your home can also help lower your bill. For example, keeping your blinds and shades closed during the day to keep the sun from heating up the house.

Ceiling fans have been popular for generations and for good reason. They can actually help to save money. “Ceiling fans not only cost very little to run, but when used with your air conditioning, you can actually raise your thermostat by about 4 degrees and feel just as cool,” Wroclawski said. If you’re buying one, fans with the Energy Star label are 60% more efficient than conventional fan/light units.

Take time to plug cracks around windows and doors and repair any leaky AC ductwork to make sure your cool air isn’t leaking out. Also, try not to use your oven since it can heat up your kitchen and use energy. If you really need to bake, try to use a Consumer Reports’ top-rated toaster oven or air fryer. They’re an affordable, money-saving option and heat up more quickly.

