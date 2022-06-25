Gusty winds, storms in the north may bring storms to the Phoenix Metro area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A hot and humid evening is on tap for the Phoenix Metro for your Saturday. We have some storms to the north that are sending outflows our way. This could lead to gusty winds in the foothills and in the north Valley.

If these two cold slices of air collide over Phoenix, there is sufficient moisture and instability to get some storms going. Be on alert for the next several hours in the Phoenix Metro as the outflows move into the area. Any storm that does develop could bring heavy rain, gusty/damaging winds, blowing dust, and deadly lighting.

Sunday evening into the overnight hours looks like it will bring another chance to see some storms in the area. We have about a 40% shot to see storms develop Sunday evening. Some could even linger into Monday morning and impact commuters. Tuesday and Wednesday will also hold storm chances around 20%, with the mountains favored for storm development.

Temps will stay in the low 100s as we wrap up the weekend and start a new work week. We should avoid record heat, which was a big deal 32 years ago in Phoenix on this date. On June 25, 1990, Phoenix saw a high temp of 120 degrees. The very next day, June 26, Phoenix broke the record for the hottest day ever recorded in the city, hitting a blazing hot 122 degrees that day! A day many Phoenicians still remember.

Stay cool, friends!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.