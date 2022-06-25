DPS says protesters were warned before tear gas deployed at Arizona Capitol; memorials vandalized

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has responded after Friday night’s pro-choice protest at the state capitol building in downtown Phoenix. Approximately 7,000 to 8,000 people were in attendance, according to the department’s count.

DPS officials say that some protestors realized that the state legislature was in session inside the Arizona Senate building and reportedly tried to enter the building. Those inside were moved to secure locations once the glass doors started to bow from multiple attempts at forced entry, authorities said.

Law enforcement says that protestors were given multiple warnings that they were trespassing and were an unlawful assembly. An Arizona’s Family crew on scene that night reported that they didn’t hear warnings while being near the Senate building. Troopers then deployed field force teams and tear gas to clear the area while some protestors reportedly defaced various memorials in Wesley Bolin Plaza.

The following memorials were reportedly defaced by protestors:

Wesley Bolin Memorial Amphitheatre

158th Regimental Memorial

Arizona Peace Officers Memorial

Korean War Memorial

Arizona Law Enforcement Canine Memorial

Operation Enduring Freedom Memorial

Lt. Frank Luke Jr. Memorial

