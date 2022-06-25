Your Life
3- and 4-year-old boys hospitalized after nearly drowning in a Glendale pool

The two boys were found in a backyard pool.
The two boys were found in a backyard pool.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:04 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two boys are in critical condition after they were found in a backyard pool in Glendale on Friday night. It happened around 7 p.m. near 83rd Avenue and Missouri Avenue, which is south of Bethany Home Road.

When crews arrived, they said parents were performing CPR on the 3-year-old and the 4-year-old boys. The pair were then rushed to the hospital. It’s unclear how long the kids were in the pool. Firefighters say the pool didn’t have a fence around it. An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

