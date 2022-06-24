Weekend storms expected mainly in the high country

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A strong monsoon flow has yet to establish in Arizona. That’s not usual for this time of year as typically the monsoon moisture doesn’t arrive until after the Fourth of July around metro Phoenix. Still, we’re going to see a chance for thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon into Monday morning, followed by a couple more quiet days. Saturday, by the way, looks to be sunny and hot, with just a slight chance for some blowing dust around town.

The low-pressure system that helped kick up the thunderstorms around the Valley on Thursday has begun to shift northward. As it does, the majority of the storms in Arizona shifted into northern Arizona. A few thunderstorms were reported and a few were severe. Our high-resolution models suggest it will be a quiet night around metro Phoenix with a slight chance for a few storms just north and west of the Valley.

Expect a high of around 108 on Saturday and 107 on Sunday. Seasonal highs around 106 degrees are expected for much of next week. After Sunday night/Monday morning, the chances for storms are next decent chance will be Thursday and Friday of next week.

