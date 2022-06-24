Visiting Phoenix’s Melrose District during Pride month

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On this edition of Field Trip Friday, Ian Schwartz and Olivia Fierro took a trip down the block to the Melrose District, Phoenix’s “gayborhood” along a one-mile stretch of 7th Avenue! There’s no better place to be this summer, with everything from unique boutiques to bars and everything else in between, especially during Pride month!

Melrose Kitchen

This family-owned restaurant features good eats and local artwork in its interior. Their patio is also pet-friendly! Husband and wife team Jeri and Carl took over the business in September 2021. Carl invites anyone looking for an inviting dining experience to come by the restaurant for a meal. Jeri said, “I make the raisin cinnamon french toast from scratch. The banana nut french toast is really good--and the huevos rancheros.”

Besides creating incredible breakfast dishes, Jerry said that she creates in her free time. “I make homemade grapevine wreaths with florals and sometimes miniatures. Being blind as I am, it’s tricky and I burn myself a lot with a glue gun, but I love making them. It’s therapeutic, and we have them for sale here in Blind Mama’s gift shop!”

Pride Night at the Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks are hosting their Pride Night on Saturday, and you are invited! There will be t-shirt giveaways, a DJ, an honoring of foundational partners with a check, a celebrity pitch and so much more! “Baseball is for everybody,” a Dbacks representative said. “We want to make sure that everybody in the community knows that Chase Field is a welcome place. You’re safe there.” The game starts at 7:10 p.m.

Phoenix Pride representative Jeremy Helfgot, “Phoenix Pride is all about creating safe spaces for our community--for the LGBTQ community, our allies, and the community as a whole. Chase Field is one of those safe spaces.” He added that come this October for Phoenix’s Pride celebration, more than 50,000 attendees are expected!

Stacy’s at Melrose

The LGBTQ-owned and operated gay bar called Stacy’s at Melrose was the last stop on Ian and Olivia’s Field Trip Friday excursion. There’s always something happening at Stacy’s--from drag nights to disco teas, bingo nights to themed events featuring DJs spinning tunes all night long for your enjoyment.

“I am the reigning Miss Phoenix Pride. In 40 years, they’ve never had an African American transwoman be Miss Phoenix Pride, and I am the first,” DeMornay said. The bar is selling t-shirts to benefit Phoenix Pride, featuring the women from Opulence--one of whom is Miss Phoenix Pride 2022 Desiree DeMornay! To learn more about what’s happening at Stacy’s, click here.

