Supreme Court ends Roe v. Wade protections allowing Arizona to ban abortions after 15 weeks
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Supreme Court has ended abortion protections under the nearly 50-year-old ruling known as Roe vs. Wade. Friday’s ruling will no longer make abortion bans by states illegal. In March, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed into law SB 1164, which prohibits abortions after 15 weeks.
Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted the following about the landmark decision:
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich released a statement praising SCOTUS’ decision:
SB 1164 makes it a crime for a doctor to perform an abortion after 15 weeks but would prohibit the prosecution of pregnant people for receiving one. Doctors could face felony charges and lose their license to practice medicine. There is an exception for cases when the mother is at risk of death or serious permanent injury, but not for instances of rape or incest.
It would also ban abortions for families that learn in pregnancy later on that a fetus is not viable. SB 1164 passed along a party-line vote in the Republican-controlled House. Justice Samuel Alito authored the opinion in the landmark 5-4 decision, writing that the original Roe v. Wade ruling was “egregiously wrong and on a collision course with the constitution from the day it was decided.”
This decision will lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. Three of the court’s liberal justices wrote in a joint dissent that the decision would bring “sorrow” for the many millions of American women who will be losing a “fundamental constitutional protection.”
Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.