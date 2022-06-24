Supreme Court ends Roe v. Wade protections allowing Arizona to ban abortions after 15 weeks

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Supreme Court has ended abortion protections under the nearly 50-year-old ruling known as Roe vs. Wade. Friday’s ruling will no longer make abortion bans by states illegal. In March, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed into law SB 1164, which prohibits abortions after 15 weeks.

Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted the following about the landmark decision:

I am proud that Arizona has been ranked the most pro-life state in the country. Here, we will continue to cherish life and protect it in every way possible. 2/2 — Doug Ducey (@DougDucey) June 24, 2022

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich released a statement praising SCOTUS’ decision:

Attorneys General have a solemn responsibility to defend the most vulnerable among us, and that’s exactly what we did today. I look forward to seeing the issue returned to elected representatives where it belongs. As Americans, we believe in the dignity and value of every person.”

SB 1164 makes it a crime for a doctor to perform an abortion after 15 weeks but would prohibit the prosecution of pregnant people for receiving one. Doctors could face felony charges and lose their license to practice medicine. There is an exception for cases when the mother is at risk of death or serious permanent injury, but not for instances of rape or incest.

It would also ban abortions for families that learn in pregnancy later on that a fetus is not viable. SB 1164 passed along a party-line vote in the Republican-controlled House. Justice Samuel Alito authored the opinion in the landmark 5-4 decision, writing that the original Roe v. Wade ruling was “egregiously wrong and on a collision course with the constitution from the day it was decided.”

This decision will lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. Three of the court’s liberal justices wrote in a joint dissent that the decision would bring “sorrow” for the many millions of American women who will be losing a “fundamental constitutional protection.”

BREAKING: The Supreme Court just reversed nearly 50 years of precedent and overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the federal constitutional right to abortion.



We won't deny what a horrible moment this is. Our full statement will be released shortly. https://t.co/cWfyluzPvR — ACLU of Arizona (@ACLUaz) June 24, 2022

Today, the far-right Supreme Court majority voted to strike down #RoeVsWade and overturn nearly 50 years of precedent that guarantees safe and legal abortions, despite Americans’ broad support for abortion rights. — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) June 24, 2022

Today's decision is a major victory for all unborn children. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) June 24, 2022

Life wins today in America! Thank you, SCOTUS, for standing strong despite the threats! #LifeWins #RoeOverturned https://t.co/AGKAArBXsm — Nancy Barto (@NancyBarto) June 24, 2022

