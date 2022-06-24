Portions of the I-10, Loop 101 reopened in the west valley after a tragic accident kills two children

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two young girls are dead and a woman is hurt following a crash in the westbound lanes of I-10 near Loop 101 in the west Valley.

Police say the accident happened shortly after 3 a.m. when a street sweeper traveling on the off-ramp from southbound Loop 101 to eastbound I-10 drove off the flyover and landed in the westbound lanes of I-10 below. According to Sgt. Jacob Melki with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, first responders arrived to find the driver trapped inside and a child who had been ejected from the truck nearby.

The driver told rescue crews that one person was still unaccounted for. Soon after, troopers said they found another child on the flyover above. She was pronounced dead on the scene. The woman driving and the child were taken to an area hospital where officials say that child also later died from her injuries. The driver’s current condition is unknown.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash. The street sweeper is operated by a privately-owned company.

ADOT has announced that all roadways have now re-opened.

