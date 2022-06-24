Phoenix police officer fills up woman’s car with gas

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix police officer helped a woman who apparently ran out of gas by filing up her tank, and we think that’s something good.

Viewer Heidi Newland wrote to Arizona’s Family to share the photos she took of an officer assisting the woman earlier this week. It happened at the corner of Dunlap and 19th Avenue in the south Phoenix area. The officer got a canister of gas for the stranded woman and filled up her tank.

Newland wrote, “Thought I would share since you don’t see this often.” If there’s someone or a business doing some good in your community, please share it with us at our website here. Don’t forget pictures and video!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.