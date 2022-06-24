Monsoon ramp-up continues, weekend storm chances this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A few early-morning storms are rumbling through the Valley, with brief, heavy rain and lots of lightning. These storms should taper off pretty quickly in the next hour or so, with a sunny and hot day ahead. Look for a Valley high of 108 degrees.

Storm chances today are best across the higher elevations of Northern and Eastern Arizona. While spots like Flagstaff and Prescott have a 50% chance of showers today and the White Mountains have a 70% chance, the Valley has only a 10% chance today, increasing to a 20% chance this evening. Most of the activity should stay to the north of Phoenix, but there’s a chance for outflow boundaries from those storms to push south into the Valley, leading to gusty winds, blowing dust, and the potential for new storms sparking.

Storm chances look similar tomorrow to today before a weather pattern shift on Sunday. As high pressure moves west and settles over the Great Basin, an easterly flow develops. That increases the chance for storms that form on the Rim to move into the lower elevations of the state, including the Phoenix area. Storm chances are up a bit Sunday and Monday because of that. Remnants from Tropical Storm Celia off the coast of Mexico could also help to fuel our monsoon moisture coming in from the south.

Temperatures come down a bit in the next few days with highs near 10 by Sunday and 103 by Monday.

