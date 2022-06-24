Man arrested after killing a 60-year-old food delivery driver in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been arrested after killing a 60-year-old woman who was delivering food to him in Glendale on Saturday, June 11.

Officers said they were responding to a report that a car had driven off of the road into a landscaping area near Bell Road and N. 61st Avenue on Saturday around 7:30 p.m. The vehicle’s airbags did not go off, and it appeared to be a low-impact accident The female driver was non-responsive when officers tried to get her attention, so they forced entry into the car. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as 60-year-old Pamela Rae Martinez, a Glendale resident.

Pamela Martinez, 60, was killed on her last food delivery stop on June 11 in Glendale. Rusty French has been arrested in connection with her death. (The Martinez Family)

A witness told officers that Martinez was parked on the side of the road and a man, later identified as Rusty French, standing next to her car. Police said the witness saw French get into his van, parked next to Martinez’s car, and drive off. Police later discovered that Martinez had just finished her last food delivery and, for some reason taken a picture of French while he was driving his van.

Investigators questioned French while his home was searched on Wednesday, June 15. During questioning, detectives showed French the photo Martinez had taken of him just moments before she died. French admitted to investigators it was him in the picture but argued that he “must have blacked out” at the time. During their search of French’s home, detectives found several Handguns, one of which matched the gun used in the shooting, ballistic tests confirmed.

Police say neither French nor Martinez knew each other. French was arrested on Thursday and booked for alleged second-degree murder. The Maricopa County Attorney’s office will determine what charges French will face in court.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.