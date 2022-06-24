Your Life
Giffords documentary comes as gun debates stay center stage

Former congresswoman and gun violence survivor Gabby Giffords stands among vases of flowers...
Former congresswoman and gun violence survivor Gabby Giffords stands among vases of flowers that make up the Gun Violence Memorial installation near the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The flowers are meant to represent the number of Americans who die from gun violence each year.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:30 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) - For two years, former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords allowed a film crew to shadow her and husband Sen. Mark Kelly. The result is a film titled “Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down.” An intimate look at Giffords’ recovery after the 2011 shooting that changed her life. But it’s also an insider view of how the couple navigated gun control campaigns and a Senate campaign during a pandemic.

The movie could not be any timelier on the heels of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting. Gun reform debates have been raging in government, schools, and the U.S. Supreme Court. The documentary is from the same team behind Academy Award-nominated Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary “RBG.”

The Giffords film arrives in theaters July 15.

