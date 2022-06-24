Driver in stolen car hits Tolleson Police vehicle, injuring officer

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Tolleson Police officer is in the hospital after a police vehicle was hit by a driver in a stolen car on Thursday afternoon. According to police, officers found the stolen car at a Circle K at 91st Avenue and Van Buren just after 4 p.m. Officers tried to stop the suspect, but the suspect got into the car and tried to get away. The driver then rammed a police vehicle, pinning an officer in the door frame of the police vehicle, according to a statement from the department. The officer was taken to the hospital with an injured leg and ankle and is in stable condition.

The driver kept going and hit another car on 91st Avenue. Officers then swarmed the car and took the suspect into custody. The four adults in the other car are in stable condition, police said. The suspect’s name has not yet been released by officers. An investigation into the entire incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.