2 providers in Arizona suspending abortion services

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two abortion providers in Arizona are putting abortions on hold due to Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Planned Parenthood Arizona and Family Planning Associates Medical Group said just hours after the decision they will be pausing all abortions. Family Planning Associates said all appointments will be canceled until further notice. Those who got an abortion before Friday can still attend their follow-up appointments.

PPA blamed politicians for the confusion. “We are working with our attorneys to understand Arizona’s tangled web of conflicting laws so we can ensure patients know what our rights are and how to access legal abortion,” said CEO Planned Parenthood Arizona Brittany Fonteno. FPA also said it’s assessing the legal landscape of what the ruling means for Arizonans and what laws are now on the books. The confusion arises because during the 2022 legislative session, state lawmakers passed a law banning abortion after 15 weeks. But Arizona already had a law on the books from 100-plus years ago that banned abortion altogether.

Fonteno said Arizonans should have a fundamental right to abortion and not have to spend more time and money going to a different state to get an abortion. She added Friday’s ruling hurts those in minority communities the most. “As a woman of color myself, I know that what our commuinties need to atain equity and health an in life is more access to health care, not less, and certainly not politicians interfering with our health care nor criminalizing us for making our own personal decisions about our bodies, our lives, and our futures,” Fonteno said.

