Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Valley nurse practitioner finds depression, PTSD relief with the use of ketamine

A Valley nurse practitioner is offering qualifying patients with depression, PTSD, and other...
A Valley nurse practitioner is offering qualifying patients with depression, PTSD, and other mental health struggles the opportunity to utilize ketamine for treatment.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:06 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley nurse practitioner is offering qualifying patients with depression, PTSD, and other mental health struggles the opportunity to utilize ketamine for treatment.

Arizona Healing Collective is offering a ketamine-assisted psychotherapy program in Mesa where a patient will be given a low dose of ketamine. The drug has a psychedelic, healing effect on the brain and sparks the formation of new, healthy neural pathways.

“More research has been done over the last 10 years, and it bridges the powerful benefit of ketamine within psychotherapy,” said Ajona Olsen, N.P. “Ketamine-assisted psychotherapy stands on three pillars: mindset, settings, and integration.”

A nurse practitioner will sit next to the patient while they recline on a bed surrounded by pillows, relaxing music, and more in a low stimulation environment. The nurse stays with the individual during the entire treatment, and at the end of the session, the nurse will talk to the patient about their experience, and write down their experiences while under the influence of the dosage.

TRENDING: Arizona’s hot housing market is cooling quickly

To learn more about the Arizona Healing Collective clinic, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Bridget Aileen Sicsko with Exalted Publishing House wants to invite you to share your story to...
National Writing Day: inspiring creativity through the written word
Ketamine treatment as a mental illness therapy in a Mesa clinic
AZ Family's Ian Schwartz is in Mesa helping with his old swim team, the Dobson Dolphins, as...
Mesa Dobson Dolphins swimming all day to raise money for the team
On Thursday, Arizona's legislature approved an $18 billion spending plan.
Arizona lawmakers approve bipartisan $18 billion budget