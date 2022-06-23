Valley nurse practitioner finds depression, PTSD relief with the use of ketamine

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley nurse practitioner is offering qualifying patients with depression, PTSD, and other mental health struggles the opportunity to utilize ketamine for treatment.

Arizona Healing Collective is offering a ketamine-assisted psychotherapy program in Mesa where a patient will be given a low dose of ketamine. The drug has a psychedelic, healing effect on the brain and sparks the formation of new, healthy neural pathways.

“More research has been done over the last 10 years, and it bridges the powerful benefit of ketamine within psychotherapy,” said Ajona Olsen, N.P. “Ketamine-assisted psychotherapy stands on three pillars: mindset, settings, and integration.”

A nurse practitioner will sit next to the patient while they recline on a bed surrounded by pillows, relaxing music, and more in a low stimulation environment. The nurse stays with the individual during the entire treatment, and at the end of the session, the nurse will talk to the patient about their experience, and write down their experiences while under the influence of the dosage.

