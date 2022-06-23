United Airlines to cut 50 domestic flights daily starting July 1

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - United Airlines has announced that it will be cutting 50 domestic flights every day from its Newark, New Jersey hub starting July 1. That’s 12% of the airlines’ schedule.

Some cancellations are due to bad weather, engineering difficulties with the aircraft, and recently, the ongoing pilot shortage. Paula Corbin, a Gilbert resident, is in charge of the Early Childhood program at EVIT. One of her students from Fountain Hills High was supposed to fly to compete in a national event in Washington, D.C. this morning. Yesterday, they were told the flight had been canceled.

American Airlines re-booked them onto another flight happening later that day, a flight that was canceled again. “That was it. There was no help,” Corbin said. “There was no follow-up emails. Nothing whatsoever. We’re not leaving when we want to. There were no flights available. We were supposed to be on a plane right now. We’re arriving there about the same time as the opening ceremony.”

Corbin’s new flight doesn’t leave now until Friday. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, if your flight has been canceled most airlines will rebook you for free to your destination, as long as the next flight has available seats. If your flight is canceled and you cancel your trip, you are entitled to a refund. You’re also entitled to a bag fee refund if you paid any, as well as any other extras you bought.

Check your airline’s policy as every airline is different regarding what it will do for passengers whose flights have been canceled. You can also ask for a hotel room if you’re stranded or meals, although airlines are not required to give you those things.

