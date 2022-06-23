Your Life
Summer Love Project teaches kids how they can help others

Parents can involve their kids in the program by taking them along to buy school supplies for children who are less fortunate.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:18 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Summer Love Project is a back-to-school drive teaching children how they can help others, even during summer break!

Parents can involve their kids in the program by taking them along to buy school supplies for children who are less fortunate or by encouraging their kids to start a lemonade stand, selling something homemade, or asking for Venmo donations from friends.

One participant named Charlie is a 5-year-old who raised $500 worth of backpacks. She helped raise money with her parents to donate the backpacks to the project. Travis and Nate started a donation drive for body wash, loofahs, pencils, pencil sharpeners, and other supplies.

The family of 2-year-old Everleigh compiled a donation of 150 composition notebooks, 12 calculators, and 24 folders to help children return to classes in the fall with the tools they need. Everleigh’s family said they chose to donate notebooks that had inspirational quotes in them in honor of their grandfather who passed away. They said that he enjoyed giving meaningful notebooks to others as gifts.

If you know of someone or a business spreading kindness in the community by doing something good, nominate them for our “Something Good” segment here! Don’t forget to attach photos or videos.

