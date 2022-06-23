Scattered storms possible today, expect hot and humid temperatures

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Look for hot and humid conditions today across the deserts of Arizona, with a Valley high of 110 degrees expected this afternoon. Storm chances increase today, including a 30-40% chance of storms in the Valley. The best timing for this is between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. today.

Along with the threat of lightning and brief heavy rain, strong downburst winds could kick up dust. Storm activity should settle down quickly after sunset tonight. It’s also expected to be an active day across the high country, with 40% storm chances for Northern Arizona communities like Prescott and Flagstaff, a 50% chance of storms in Payson, and a 60% chance for Show Low and other White Mountain communities.

Storm chances stay elevated for Friday and Saturday, but a deeper, southerly flow of moisture on Sunday will bring higher storm chances for the second half of the weekend and into early next week. A change in the steering flow will also better allow storms to move off the Rim and into the Valley during that time frame.

Remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Celia could also give us a monsoon boost by then.

