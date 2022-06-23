Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney dies at 74

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney died Wednesday night following a months-long battle with a lung infection. He was 74. Mayor Barney lived in Queen Creek since he was 6 months old. He grew up on a family farm and became involved in local government starting with the Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission in 1998.

He served on the commission until 2002 when he was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Town Council. Barney remained a council member until 2010 when he was elected mayor. Over the past 20 years as a council member and mayor, Barney was part of several Queen Creek milestones, including the launch of town fire and police departments, as well as the opening of the Ellsworth Loop. Vice Mayor Jeff Brown will take on duties as mayor.

Below is a statement released by the Town of Queen Creek:

“Mayor Barney was known for saying it is the people that make Queen Creek so special - taking time to get to know one another and look out for each other. He shared his greatest influences were his parents, local school leaders and the founding families who helped shape the community that was so near to his heart. Mayor Barney embodied what it meant to be QC neighborly - while his years of leadership and dedication will leave a legacy in the Queen Creek community - he will be sincerely missed.”

Services are pending. Barney is survived by his wife, three children, 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Read more about the mayor’s life and public service here.

