Phoenix police investigate deadly shooting on footbridge over I-10

This image shows Phoenix police vehicles and crime scene tape blocking the area to a footbridge...
Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot to death on a footbridge that runs over the I-10 freeway.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:53 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead following a shooting early Thursday morning near downtown Phoenix.

Around 3:30 a.m., Phoenix police said they responded to the report of a shooting near 11th Avenue and Moreland Street. When they arrived, a witness directed officers to the shooting victim on a pedestrian footbridge that goes over I-10. Police say officers rendered aid to the man until medical crews arrived, but he was pronounced dead soon after.

Detectives are still investigating the scene and talking to witnesses about what led up to the shooting. No other information has been released.

