One year since geologist Daniel Robinson’s disappearance

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been one year since anyone has seen 24-year-old geologist Daniel Robinson. He was last seen leaving his worksite in Buckeye just after 9 a.m. on June 23, 2021. Weeks later, his Jeep was found crashed in a ravine.

His father David moved from South Carolina to Phoenix in order to keep the search for his son going, and Saturday, a commemorative event will be held at the Arizona State Capitol building at 6:30 p.m. David also created a foundation in his son’s honor to help others find their sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, and other family members.

David has looked for Robinson for more than 40 weeks of different searches covering over 3,200 acres in the desert. The biggest lesson he said he’s learned is to take charge and never give up. “You know one thing for us is it’s an every day thing,” David said. “Every day is like starting all over again. Just be reminded that it is a year of course has been very busy trying to find Daniel. And find answers as to what happened to him. And the time went by really fast.”

David said that his son is a fighter and never quit on anything. “People know he was born without a right hand. And he has not at one time allowed anything to label him as able to do something,” David said. “I’m not quitting on my son.”

The Buckeye Police Department is keeping an investigation page on its website about Robinson updated, and continues to ask the public for information regarding his disappearance.

