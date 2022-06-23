National Writing Day: inspiring creativity through the written word

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - June 23 is National Writing Day across the U.S., and if you’re someone who has a lot of ideas but finds getting them down onto paper difficult, Good Morning Arizona’s special guest Bridget Aileen Sicsko will be able to help you.

Sicsko is the founder of Exalted Publishing House, a publishing company that takes what you put down on paper and transforms it into a hardcopy edition of your work through its editorial and consulting services. Sickso shared some storytelling tips for budding authors as follows:

Look at all the moments of your life

See the beautiful puzzle pieces that connect

There is no hierarchy in storytelling

Your story is enough

“We’re able to move hearts and minds with our words when we write them down,” she said. “We feel like everyone out there is already doing it and that our story isn’t enough. So I always say to people when they’re coming to write their story, find a group or community that’s doing it already. Maybe there’s a local writing community in your area.”

Sicsko said that the publication experience is all part of the process and that working on a story’s creation can be healing. “We’re able to take the observer view and acknowledge our experiences from maybe a different perspective and not identify with the challenges, but maybe see them as a gift,” she said.

If you want to put yourself and your work out there, check out Exalted Publishing House.

