Phoenix Fire rescues at least 10 people overcome by heat on Camelback Mountain

This image shows an aerial view of Phoenix firefighters tending to patients under a covered...
Phoenix firefighters tend to a group of people suffering from heat-related issues at Echo Canyon.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - At least eleven hikers are being treated by Phoenix firefighters on Camelback Mountain’s Echo Canyon trail, officials say.

According to preliminary information released by the Phoenix Fire Dept., a large group from a women’s retreat began hiking the trail Thursday morning and later began experiencing heat-related illness. Technical Rescue teams say the group needed help, and many had to be helped back down the trail.

All members of the group have been assisted down from the mountain. One of the hikers in the retreat tells Arizona’s Family that the group is from all over the country, in the area filming a reality show called “Bad Girls Gone Good.”

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for more updates.

This image shows an aerial view of the parking lot near Echo Canyon with multiple Phoenix Fire...
Phoenix firefighters helped 10 or more people suffering from heat-related problems at Echo Canyon.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

