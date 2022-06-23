Phoenix Fire rescues at least 10 people overcome by heat on Camelback Mountain

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - At least eleven hikers are being treated by Phoenix firefighters on Camelback Mountain’s Echo Canyon trail, officials say.

According to preliminary information released by the Phoenix Fire Dept., a large group from a women’s retreat began hiking the trail Thursday morning and later began experiencing heat-related illness. Technical Rescue teams say the group needed help, and many had to be helped back down the trail.

All members of the group have been assisted down from the mountain. One of the hikers in the retreat tells Arizona’s Family that the group is from all over the country, in the area filming a reality show called “Bad Girls Gone Good.”

No other details were immediately available.

