Mesa Dobson Dolphins swimming all day to raise money for the team

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Dobson Dolphins swim team in Mesa has been splashing strong for 42 years and today, they’re hosting a swimathon fundraiser in order to raise money for their team. You might not know it, but Arizona’s Family meteorologist Ian Schwartz was once on the swim team and later on, coached the team!

“They’ve been doing awesome. They’ve been swimming back and forth for about an hour,” a Dolphins coach said. “Teaching kids to swim early is essentially, especially in Arizona, as there’s pools everywhere.”

One swimmer named Mickey who’s been with the team for three years said she looks forward to this event every year. “It’s something to do during the summer especially since it’s so hot here, and I’m not just sitting around on the couch eating chips all day,” she said.

Schwartz said that he coached the team when he was 23 and promised his team that if they raised a certain amount of money, he would do something crazy for them. The kids chose for him to dye his hair pink and wear a dress. “It was funny, cause they barely made the threshold but then a mom kicked in $100 because she wanted to see me dye my hair pink,” Schwartz said.

AZ Family's Ian Schwartz is in Mesa helping with his old swim team, the Dobson Dolphins, as they have an all-day swimathon to raise money for the team. (Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.