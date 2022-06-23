Your Life
LIVE VIDEO: First Alert Weather: Monsoon storms move into Maricopa

By David Baker
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:40 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A monsoon storm is moving through Maricopa. It started to form around 2 p.m. on Thursday. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for areas that included Maricopa, Casa Blanca and Ak-Chin Village, which are south of the Valley. Thunderstorm chances for the Phoenix area are around 30% to 40%.

It’s also expected to be an active day across the high country, with 40% storm chances for Northern Arizona communities like Prescott and Flagstaff, a 50% chance of storms in Payson, and a 60% chance for Show Low and other White Mountain communities.

