LIVE VIDEO: First Alert Weather: Monsoon storms move into Maricopa

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A monsoon storm is moving through Maricopa. It started to form around 2 p.m. on Thursday. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for areas that included Maricopa, Casa Blanca and Ak-Chin Village, which are south of the Valley. Thunderstorm chances for the Phoenix area are around 30% to 40%.

It’s also expected to be an active day across the high country, with 40% storm chances for Northern Arizona communities like Prescott and Flagstaff, a 50% chance of storms in Payson, and a 60% chance for Show Low and other White Mountain communities.

