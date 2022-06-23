First Alert Weather Day: Dust, rain and lightning expected for parts of the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Scattered thunderstorms are possible Thursday across the Valley through the early evening hours. Therefore, we are declaring a First Alert Weather Day for monsoon activity in the Valley. These storms have been forming southwest of the Valley and pushing northeast. Look for possible blowing dust, then brief heavy rain and gusty winds near the storm base. Lightning has been associated with these storms. Flooding is possible with these storms, especially in the burn scar areas of Gila County. Mostly clear after midnight with lows in the mid-80s. Around a 20% chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms for Friday in the Valley.

Monsoon storms expected in the Valley tonight. (First Alert WX Team)

Our monsoon pattern is setting up with more moisture streaming in from the south to set up chances of thunderstorms each day. Our percentage chance for Saturday falls a bit to 20%, with storms more likely in the upper elevation areas north and east of the Valley. But by Sunday, more moisture should be available for a 40% chance of widely-scattered showers and thunderstorms in the Valley. Folks living near the burn scars in the Flagstaff area and Gila County need to be weather aware for the possibility of flooding due to these storms. Heat risk also will be a factor early next week, with highs in the 105-109 temperature range.

