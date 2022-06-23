Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins says he didn’t take a banned substance

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins spoke to the media for the first time on Wednesday about his six-game suspension for using a banned substance. He spoke to reporters before JaVale McGee’s charity softball game at Chase Field. Hopkins said NFL officials found 0.1% of ostarine in his system, and that he didn’t take anything, saying it was contamination. “It wasn’t on me,” said Hopkins. “I’m pretty much a naturopathic kind of person man.”

Hopkins added he doesn’t take supplements and barely takes vitamins. “For something like that to happen to me, obviously I was shocked, but my team and I are still trying to figure out what’s going on,” Hopkins said. He added he’s still doing some research and hopes to reduce the suspension. Last month, the NFL said he’ll be suspended for six games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Last season, Hopkins missed seven games because of injuries and had career lows in catches and yards while watching the Cardinals collapse at the end of the season. In his first season with the team in 2020, he was selected to the Pro Bowl for the fifth time in his career after posting 115 receptions for 1,407 yards.

