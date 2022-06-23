Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Brittney Griner chosen as honorary WNBA All-Star starter

FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) drives past Chicago Sky forward Candace...
FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) drives past Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker (3) during the first half of Game 1 of the WNBA basketball Finals, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Phoenix. Brittney Griner will have a place at the WNBA All-Star Game. League commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced the Mercury center will be an honorary starter, Wednesday, June 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)(Ralph Freso | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:46 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) -- Brittney Griner will have a place at the WNBA All-Star Game. League commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced the Mercury center will be an honorary starter. Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson were selected as co-captains, having received the most votes from fans. They will be joined this year by Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles, who both have announced they will retire at the end of the season.

TRENDING: Survey reveals Americans are skipping meals just to deal with inflation

It’s Bird’s 13th All-Star appearance, which is a WNBA record. Stewart and Fowles will be paired up, as will Wilson and Bird to choose their teams. Other starters include Connecticut’s Jonquel Jones, Los Angeles’s Nneka Ogwumike, Chicago’s Candace Parker, New York’s Sabrina Ionescu and Las Vegas teammates Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hopkins added he doesn’t take supplements and barely takes vitamins.
Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins says he didn’t take a banned substance
Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins speaks about 6-game suspension for banned substance
Students and teachers prepare to board the Cardinals team plane before flying to Washington, D.C.
Nearly 300 students and teachers head to D.C. on Cardinals plane
Arizona Cardinals send students and teachers on Washington, D.C. field trip