Arizona lawmakers approve bipartisan $18 billion budget

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s legislature has approved a bipartisan $18 billion spending plan making substantial investments in public schools and new highways.

The budget passed early Thursday also pays down long-term debts and includes no major tax cuts. The improbable bipartisanship was enabled by an unprecedented surplus topping $5 billion, which allowed for a broad array of new spending and savings.

More than half a billion goes to K-12 schools, and a proposal to expand private school subsidies was dropped. Republican leaders tried for months to craft a much more limited plan without Democratic support before looking across the aisle for votes.

Over the last eight years, Arizona has made responsible decisions to live within our means, reduce burdensome government regulations and increase trust in our citizens — and the result is a booming economy with record revenues. 1/ — Doug Ducey (@DougDucey) June 23, 2022

