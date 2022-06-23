Arizona Attorney General candidate Kris Mayes has 12-Point Plan to protect women’s healthcare

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Supreme Court has been handing down some critical decisions as it comes to the end of its term. One decision that may be handed down this week regards the case of Roe v. Wade.

Democratic candidate for Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes says she has a 12-point plan to protect women’s healthcare and reproductive rights that she would put in motion, should she be elected. Earlier this year, Gov. Ducey signed a bill that banned abortions after 15 weeks with no exceptions including rape or incest. Mayes says that she will not prosecute a woman, doctor, or any other medical professional for providing or receiving reproductive and abortion services.

“I will advise county attorneys as Attorney General that if they try to prosecute a woman or doctor in the state of Arizona, it is unconstitutional,” Mayes said. She says she believes that under the Arizona State Constitution, the right to privacy includes reproductive rights. For now, we do not know if the Supreme Court will hand down a decision about Roe v. Wade this week, but if they do, Arizona’s Family will bring you the information you need.

