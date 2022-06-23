Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

American Airlines to expand face-scanning to Phoenix Sky Harbor

American Airlines wants to use facial recognition technology to help get past security faster.
American Airlines wants to use facial recognition technology to help get past security faster.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, TX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — American Airlines says passengers with PreCheck can now pass through security checkpoints at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport with a face scan and phone app and it’ll soon be in the Valley. They won’t need to show their driver’s license or passport.

TRENDING: Survey reveals Americans are skipping meals just to deal with inflation

American Airlines passengers can download the Airside Digital Identity app, take a photo of their face, scan their driver’s license or passport with the app and add their American Airlines AAdvantage number. The app then verifies the information with federal records. Once authenticated, users present a QR code on their phone at airport security and look into a camera at the TSA PreCheck checkpoint. TSA’s computer system then matches the customer’s encrypted image against their American Airlines Mobile ID. It should all take less than five seconds, American Airlines said. The company says after the passenger passes security, TSA erases the encrypted digital ID from its checkpoint readers.

TRENDING: Family of missing Phoenix grandmother not giving up hope

The airline said Wednesday that it plans to expand the service later this year to other airports including Miami and Phoenix. Privacy experts worry about the amount of personal information that people give up to gain convenience benefits, and how that information is used and stored.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homeowners in northern Arizona prepare for monsoon flooding
Northern Arizonans are getting sandbags to prepare for flooding.
Northern Arizonans prepare for potential flooding, especially near burn scars
More than 200 employees at Scottsdale's Hotel Valley Ho who went through the training.
Scottsdale city, hotel employees training to identify signs of human trafficking
Inflation causing families to skip meals, survey says