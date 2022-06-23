American Airlines to expand face-scanning to Phoenix Sky Harbor

FORT WORTH, TX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — American Airlines says passengers with PreCheck can now pass through security checkpoints at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport with a face scan and phone app and it’ll soon be in the Valley. They won’t need to show their driver’s license or passport.

American Airlines passengers can download the Airside Digital Identity app, take a photo of their face, scan their driver’s license or passport with the app and add their American Airlines AAdvantage number. The app then verifies the information with federal records. Once authenticated, users present a QR code on their phone at airport security and look into a camera at the TSA PreCheck checkpoint. TSA’s computer system then matches the customer’s encrypted image against their American Airlines Mobile ID. It should all take less than five seconds, American Airlines said. The company says after the passenger passes security, TSA erases the encrypted digital ID from its checkpoint readers.

The airline said Wednesday that it plans to expand the service later this year to other airports including Miami and Phoenix. Privacy experts worry about the amount of personal information that people give up to gain convenience benefits, and how that information is used and stored.

