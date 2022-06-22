Storms less likely today in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a mostly cloudy start to your Wednesday with some virga and sprinkles possible throughout the morning hours. Later today, look for partly sunny skies and a high of about 106 degrees in Phoenix, which is about average for this time of year.

Storm chances are down a bit today, with only a 10% chance of evening thunderstorms that would likely be pretty isolated in nature. There’s a slight chance of more blowing dust again today, but that’s more likely in Pinal County and not as likely to hit the Valley again as it did late yesterday. Storm chances are pretty high today in spots like Flagstaff (50%) and Show Low (70%).

Monsoon moisture is likely to continue streaming into Arizona as a result of a low sitting off the California coast and a ridge of high pressure over the Southern Plains. This southerly flow should bring higher storm chances tomorrow and into Friday morning for Phoenix. Friday and Saturday include slight storm chances for Phoenix, with a slightly better chance for more monsoon action on Sunday. Remnants of Tropical Storm Celia could also give us a monsoon boost during this timeframe.

