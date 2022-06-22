PHOTOS: Biltmore penthouse that used to belong to John McCain sells for $6 million

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A piece of Arizona history in central Phenix is off the market. A penthouse that used to belong to the late Sen. John McCain sold for $6 million, according to Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty. The seller was Kelly Sands, a real estate investor and owner of Kovach Enclosure Systems in Chandler and founder of ICON Builders. The name of the buyer wasn’t released.

The penthouse has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms and is just under 7,000 square feet, making it the largest penthouse in the Valley. Located at 22nd Street and Camelback Road, it has unobstructed views of downtown Phoenix and Piestewa Peak. There’s also a full-size theater room, billiards, room, 500-bottle wine room and a state-of-the-art kitchen.

