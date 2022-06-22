Phoenix police, other agencies to take on increased gun violence with new enforcement efforts

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police, Mayor Kate Gallego and others are hosting a press conference Wednesday morning to address the rise in gun violence incidents across the Valley, and announce new, focused enforcement to help curb the trend.

Also speaking at the conference will be the family of 14-year-old Emily Morgan, who was killed in a north Phoenix mass shooting earlier this month. Eight other people were injured in that shooting. In 2021, 80% of all homicides in Phoenix involved a firearm, showing an increase of 56% in deaths and 46% in injuries in comparison to previous years.

Other agencies taking part in the conference include the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Attorney District of Arizona, and the ATF. This conference comes on the heels of Chief of Police Jeri Williams speaking before the Senate Judiciary Committee about gun violence on June 15. Williams said, “Yesterday (June 14) in Phoenix, the ninth one of my officers was shot in the line of duty. Had it not been for her vest that she was wearing, I wouldn’t be sitting here today.”

On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate reached an agreement on the gun violence bill, inspired by the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. The bill is the first of its kind to curb firearms in a major way in the past 29 years and will cost around $15 million to enact. Across the U.S., according to the Gun Violence Archives, there have been over 250 mass shootings so far this year.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.