Officials celebrate opening of mine that converts ash into cement in Yavapai County

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Officials from across the state came together on Tuesday to celebrate a Yavapai County mine that is expected to help the environment. Eco Material Technologies’ Kirkland Pozzolan Mine had its grand opening in Skull Valley. The site will convert ash into concrete for the state’s bridges, roads and other transportation projects. Officials said the materials will replace the common Portland cement. Creating the old style of cement contributes to 8% of global carbon emissions, Eco Material said. “We are excited for the opening of the Kirkland Pozzolan Mine, which will benefit not only Yavapai County but all of Arizona as well as the surrounding region,” Grant Quasha, CEO of Eco Material Technologies, said in a statement.

The mine is expected to employ 15 full-time employees initially and then ramp up to 30 jobs in total. Eco Material Technologies has also brought internet service to the community and planted trees, officials said.

