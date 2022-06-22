Nearly 300 students and teachers head to D.C. on Cardinals plane

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nearly 300 Arizona high school students and teachers are headed to Washington, D.C. on an all-expense-paid, four-day trip on the Cardinals team plane, thanks to the Arizona Cardinals Football Club and State Farm. It’s all part of the “Civics Matters Arizona” program, developed through policies of Gov. Doug Ducey that prioritize teaching American Civics in schools.

On Wednesday morning, 241 high school students and 30 teachers from across the state were welcomed to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport by Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell, more than 20 players from the team’s latest rookie class, veteran players such as DeAndre Hopkins, cheerleaders, and the team mascot Big Red.

Arizona Cardinals' star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins poses for a photo with a student who's flying to Washington, D.C. (Arizona's Family)

Over the next four days in the nation’s capital, students and teachers will have the opportunity to meet with elected officials and attend workshops to see how government works. “These young women and men have demonstrated the potential to be future leaders of our community and our nation,” Bidwill said. “We are hopeful this experience and others will result in learning more about the process of government and the role they can play in affecting positive change.”

In addition to players, Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders and mascot Big Red were on hand for the sendoff. (Arizona's Family)

The group will visit Capitol Hill, Arlington National Cemetery, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the Smithsonian, and more iconic American landmarks. The students participating were chosen from 46 schools from 20 Arizona districts that cover 11 cities and four counties. They return to Phoenix on Saturday.

