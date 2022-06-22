Navajo Nation president asks Arizona Corporation Commission to honor Just Transition Agreement

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - President Jonathan Nez of the Navajo Nation has asked the Arizona Corporation Commission to support the Just Transition Agreement at a recent commission meeting.

The Navajo Generating Station, Four Corners Power Plant, and San Juan Generating station have provided jobs within the Navajo community for several years. These plants’ closures and others have cost the Nation between $30 to $50 million every year. The Just Transition Agreement was created by the Navajo Nation and the Arizona Public Service and is up for approval with the Arizona Corporation Commission.

“I am very thankful to the Arizona Corporation Commission for coming to the Navajo Nation and hearing directly from the Navajo people who are affected by the closure of NGS, Kayenta Mine, and the other power plants that are scheduled to close in the coming years,” said President Nez. “We ask the ACC to immediately support the agreement that was negotiated in good faith with APS.”

If the ACC honors the agreement, the decision would give the Navajo community $100 million over the next 10 years, an additional $10 million to fund electrification efforts on the reservation, and assurance that APS will provide all employees at Cholla and Four Corners job placement within six months after the plants’ closure, and more. President Nez also said that because of inflation, the $100 million agreed upon is quickly depreciating in value.

