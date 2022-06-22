Your Life
Kitten recovering after being rescued from 20-foot storm drain

A kitten still has his 9 lives left after being rescued out of a 20-foot Chandler storm drain by the Arizona Humane Society.(Arizona Humane Society)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:38 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A kitten still has his 9 lives, or at least the majority of them, after being rescued from a 20-foot storm drain by the Arizona Humane Society and Chandler firefighters.

On June 15, a good samaritan called the Arizona Humane Society when they heard a kitten’s cries coming from a storm drain near Alma School and Germann roads. AHS emergency animal medical technicians Julie Bolchalk and Ruthie Jesus arrived and quickly realized the drain was filling up with irrigation water. They were eventually able to locate him in the drain, but couldn’t access it with the tools they had.

A kitten still has his 9 lives left after being rescued out of a 20-foot Chandler storm drain by the Arizona Humane Society.(Arizona Humane Society)

The two called Chandler firefighters, who responded and used a special hydraulic tool to open the drain and rescue the kitten, which is now affectionately known as Augustus Gloop. Despite hypothermia, exhaustion, and torn nails, he was able to make a full recovery at the AHS Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital. He is now in foster care, under the watchful eye of the two EAMTs who rescued him from the drain.

To learn more about the Arizona Humane Society, click here.

