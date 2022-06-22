Jaime’s Local Love: Homage Coffee House

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Homage Coffee House is a local, family-owned plant-based coffee shop in downtown Glendale. Owners Michael and Melissa Perez always dreamed of owning a “mom and pop shop” but weren’t sure what the business would be or when they would do it. When the pandemic hit, the Perez family focused on their health. The whole family (Michael and Melissa have 4 daughters) went vegan, watching documentaries and working on recipes. Michael has a culinary background and attended Le Cordon Bleu Culinary School in Scottsdale years ago. The couple says they are natural foodies, and when driving around historic downtown Glendale, they found a space they thought would be a great home for a coffee shop.

They went all in-- quitting their government jobs, learning how to make coffee, and perfecting their recipe for what they call “the best vegan chocolate chip cookie in the West Valley.” You’ve GOT TO TRY THIS COOKIE. It is cooked to perfection, three at a time, in a small oven in the coffee house. At Homage Coffee House, the Perez family strives to provide quality coffee and service and offer vegan, and gluten-free treats made in-house and sourced from other small local businesses. They are passionate about giving back to their community by serving products that are environmentally sustainable and cruelty-free.

Homage Coffee House

PHONE: (623) 248-0067

ADDRESS: 7021 N. 57th Avenue Glendale, AZ 85301

WEBSITE: homagecoffeehouse.com

Instagram account: @homage.coffee.house

Facebook account: HomageCoffeeHouse

